Zimbabwe: Grace Mugabe Speaks On Late Ex-President's Exhumation

Former first lady Grace Mugabe has for the first time spoken publicly on her feelings over prospects late ex-president Robert Mugabe's remains being exhumed and reburied at the National Heroes' Acre in Harare.

Grace made a surprise appearance at the funeral of late Hurungwe East legislator, Sarah Mahoka, at Mnandi farm in Karoi, Hurungwe district Monday.

Grace said: "l buried my husband according to the instructions he left me. Those who are pushing to exhume him can go ahead, we are watching you."

The bid to exhume Mugabe's remains has been raging on for months on end with the courts giving traditional chiefs the green light to carry out the process, but the Mugabes have been resisting the move.

Last September, the High Court confirmed a traditional chief's ruling that former president Mugabe's remains must be exhumed for reburial at the national shrine.

The Mugabe family had challenged Chief Zvimba, born Stanley Urayayi Mhondoro's controversial ruling, arguing he acted outside his jurisdiction when he found Grace Mugabe guilty of violating tradition by burying her husband at their rural homestead's courtyard.

The former first lady was ordered to facilitate the exhumation of Mugabe's remains for reburial at a national shrine for luminaries of the country's 1970s liberation war.

She was fined five cows and two goats. Mugabe died in September 2019 aged 95, and was buried at Kutama, his rural home despite vigorous attempts by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration to have him interred at the National Heroes Acres in Harare, where hordes of other nationalists lay. Following his death in Singapore in 2019, a standoff which lasted close to three weeks ensued between the government and his family over his final resting place.