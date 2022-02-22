Somalia/Swaziland: Eswatini Coach Kunene Names Squad for Afcon Qualifier With Somalia

Eswatini coach Dominic Kunene named two foreign-based players in his squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations preliminary round tie against Somalia with another seven from police team Royal Leopards, who are surprise qualifiers for the group phase of the African Confederation Cup.

Angola-based winger Bonginkhosi 'Manyovu' Dlamini, formerly of Royal Leopard, and Justice Figuareido from Cape Town All stars were named in a 31-man selection for the two legged tie, to be played between March 24-29.

Leopard's success in the Confederation Cup is evidenced by their large contingent in the squad.

The Eswatini Football Association said the team would assemble for a camp on Sunday and continue through to Match 2. This is made possible by a break in the domestic league schedule.

Eswatini are among the 12 lowest ranked teams in Africa and therefore have to play the two-legged tie to determine a place in the group qualifiers, which start in June. He 2023 Cup of Nations is being hosted in the Ivory Coast.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Sandanezwe Mathabela (Mbabane Swallows), Phephisani Msibi (Royal Leopard), Khanyakwezwe Shabalala (Mbabane Highlanders)

Defenders: Machawe Dlamini (Royal Leopard FC), Sikhumbuzo Magagula (Royal Leopard), Siboniso Mamba (Young Buffaloes), Mcolisi Manana (Green Mamba), Simphiwe Manana (Mbabane Highlanders), Sihlangu Mkhwanazi, Lindo Mkhonta (both Young Buffaloes), Mlamuli Msibi (Royal Leopard), Ndumiso Ndaba (Mbabane Highlanders), Siboniso Sibandze (Young Buffaloes), Mfundo Zwane (Manzini Sea Birds)

Midfielders: Sinethemba Dlamini (Manzini Sea Birds), Mpendulo Dlamini (Young Buffaloes), Neliso Dlamini (Manzini Wanderers), Mzwandile Mabelesa, Junior Magagula, Sifiso Matse (all Royal Leopard), Khetho Mkhontfo (Green Mamba), Philani Mkhontfo (Mbabane Highlanders), Mpendulo Tfomo (Moneni Pirates)

Strikers: Bonginkhosi Dlamini (Sagrada Esperanca, Angola), Justice Figuareido (Cape Town All Stars, South Africa), Sandile Gamedze (Young Buffaloes), Mthokozisi Gwebu (Manzini Sea Birds), Nhlanhla Ngwenya (Mbabane Swallows), Fanelo Mamba (Young Buffaloes), Sabelo Ndzinisa (Mbabane Highlanders), Muzi Tsabedze (Manzini Sea Birds).