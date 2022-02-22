Zimbabwe: Chitembwe Praises His Players Despite Fourth Successive Draw

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe insists that he is happy with the progress that his team has been making despite drawing their fourth successive match following a goalless stalemate against Ngezi Platinum Stars in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at the National Sports Stadium on Monday.

The result leaves head coach Chitembwe still seeking his first win since returning to Makepekepe, who are still winless after drawing all their four matches in the current campaign.

The Makepekepe legend, who has had limited time with the players due to the never-ending pay disputes between the club's leadership and the players, said happy with the progress his team has been making in the last couple of weeks despite the off-field distractions.

"We only started training about two or three weeks ago, so this kind of performance is expected, it was a gutsy performance by my boys. Obviously towards the end of the match you could tell the legs were tiring but all the same, the mental application was very good," Chitembwe said after the match.

"They gave it everything and going forward in the next two to three weeks we will be going through a normal preseason preparatory phase. We are happy with how things have gone so far and we hope to continue improving," he said.

His Ngezi counterpart Takesure Chiragwi would also have been satisfied with the result as his team continue their solid start to the season with two wins and two draws.

After a cagey start it was CAPS United who showed intent and ambition going forward with their attacking trio of captain Phineas Bhamusi and striker Clive Augusto troubling the Ngezi defence.

In fact, it was CAPS United who dominated possession although they did not create any meaningful chances as the two teams went to the break goalless.

Ngezi Platinum showed more intent going forward after the break but CAPS United were solid in defence.