South Africa: Police Arrest Suspects With Unlicensed Firearm and Ammunition

21 February 2022
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Sunday, 20 February 2022, members of the Strand Crime Prevention Unit followed up information regarding a shooting incident which occurred in the area earlier in the day. The information led them to an address in Petunia Street, Strand where the premises was searched. The police members recovered a firearm with ammunition in a hole in the wall. A 33-year-old suspect was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

In an unrelated matter, members of Kleinvlei police arrested three males and two females for possession of a prohibited firearm in Essene Wood Street, Forest Village, Kleinvlei in the early hours of yesterday morning. The members were busy with stop and search operations when they stopped and searched a Opel Corsa and found a firearm in the vehicle.

Once charged, both suspects are due to make their respective court appearances in the Strand and Blue Downs.

