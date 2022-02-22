Tanzania: Rukwa Power Project Set for Completion on April

Tanzania Electricity Supply Company (Tanesco) in Rukwa Region has assured residents in the region that a 3.8bn/- worth 15MVA transformer project will be completed in April this year.

Tanesco Rukwa Region Customer Relation Officer, Ms Tupokigwe Gwakisa said here over the weekend that upon completion of the project it will generate sufficient power to supply the whole region and some parts of Mlele District in the Katavi Region.

The explanations came following an outcry of power rationing by participants of a one day training session organized by Rukwa Region-Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority - Customer Consultative Committee (EWURACCC).

The training attended by street chairpersons and Ward Executive Officers (WEOs) from five wards in Sumbawanga municipality was held here in the municipality over the weekend.

The citizens in the region have been experiencing power rationing for about five months after the 10KVA transformer experienced a mechanical fault which is now beyond repair. She explained that the Rukwa Region and part of the Mlele district in Katavi received power supply from the Mbala area in the neighbouring Zambia.

The Rukwa Regional Commissioner Mr Joseph Mkirikiti said the power utility firm should be more transparent for the member of public to now rationing schedules.

"I have been informed that since power supply rationing started in the region Tanesco has experienced a decline in revenue collection from 800m/- to 700m/- ," he said.

However, RC explained that plans were underway to connect Sumbawanga Town to the national grid stretching from Makambako via Tunduma Township in the Songwe Region.

"The 400KV double line projects which will connect Sumbawanga Town with the national grid through backbone transmission project," he noted. The project is funded by the World Bank (WB) and the procedure of engaging the contractor has started.