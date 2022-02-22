Tanzania: Dar es Salaam Braces for Nile Day Commemorations

ABOUT 1,500 people from various nationalities are expected to take part at the 16th Nile Day 2022 commemorations tomorrow, emphasis placed on revisiting best ways to manage and develop the shared Nile waters and related resources for win-win benefits.

Briefing the media in Dar es Salaam, on Sunday, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Water, Eng Anthony Sanga, disclosed that Tanzania is honoured to host the Regional Nile Day for the second time with the first time held in 2017.

"The annual event provides an opportunity to increase awareness of the importance of basin-wide Nile Cooperation in jointly taking good care of and utilising the shared Nile Basin water and related resources for win-win benefits.

"This is in addition to enhancing awareness about the consequences of non-cooperation as well as the challenges of Nile cooperation," said Eng Sanga.

He revealed that the commemoration is also an occasion for participants to appreciate the rich and varied cultures which exist within the Nile Basin.

Eng Sanga said the theme for the 2022 commutation is "The Nile: Our Heritage for Peace and Prosperity" the event which will be graced by Vice President Philip Mpango at the Mlimani City Conference Centre preceded by a brass band-led march from Magufuli Hostel to the venue.

"At least 1,500 participants will feature at the event including Ministers in charge of water affairs in the Nile Basin countries (Nile Council of Ministers); representatives from NBI member states embassies in Tanzania and officials from ministries whose activities relate to the management and development of the shared water resources such as water, environment, energy, agriculture, foreign affairs, finance" noted the PS.

Others include policy decision makers, development partners, researchers, academia, civil society, media (national, regional, and international), youth, and NBI strategic partners.

Similarly, a number of activities have been lined up including an exhibition by various partners showcasing achievements and on-going works in water and water-related activities.

Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) Executive Director, Eng Sylvester Matemu, indicated that NBI is an intergovernmental partnership of 10 Nile Basin countries, including Burundi, DR Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda. Eritrea participates as an observer.

Comprising 3.2 million square kilometres the Nile Basin habours 272 million people, the co-existing cooperation dates from February 22, 1999.

Eng Matemu underscored some of the achievements of the NBI including the 80 megawatts Rusumo project aimed to increase the supply of electricity to the national grids of Rwanda, Tanzania and Burundi with each country benefiting about 26 megawatts.