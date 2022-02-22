Egypt: Health Ministry Dispatches 44 Medical Convoys

21 February 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health and Population Ministry announced that 44 free medical convoys were launched Sunday in remote areas, which are deprived of health services, across the nation.

The convoys, which will run until February 28, are part of the "Decent Life" presidential initiative.

The convoys were directed to border governorates and the villages most in need throughout the country, with a commitment to take all precautionary measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic, said Health Ministry Spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghaffar on Monday.

The convoys include all medical specialities, from internal medicine, paediatrics, nose and ear, orthopaedics, surgery, ophthalmology, dentistry, heart, dermatology, gynaecology and family planning, as well as radiology and medical laboratories, added the spokesman.

