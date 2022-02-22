Nigeria: Usifor Ataga - Absence of Prosecution Witness Stalls Murder Trial

The prosecution said it needed to get toxicology and DNA results required for the trial.

The trial of an undergraduate, Chidinma Ojukwu, for murder of Usifo Ataga, Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, was on Monday stalled due to the absence of a prosecution witness.

Ms Ojukwu is standing trial before a Lagos High Court sitting at the Tarfa Tafawa Balewa Square.

She is charged with murder, stealing and forgery alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri.

On Monday, prosecution counsel, A. O. Oluwafemi, also the Deputy Director of Lagos State Directorate Public Prosecutions, told the court that a prosecution witness, billed to testify, was not in court.

She prayed that earlier dates for continuation of hearing of the case be vacated to enable prosecution to get toxicology results needed for the trial.

Mrs Oluwafemi said the results were not available yet, adding that the next witness would be examined with those documents.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya consequently vacated the dates, and adjourned the proceedings until April 25 for the continuation of trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the last adjourned date, February 17, an Investigative Police Officer, Ibrahim Isaka, gave evidence.

Testimony

Mr Isiaka, the sixth prosecution witness, narrated how police allegedly discovered Mr Ataga in the pool of his own blood on June 16, 2021.

The witness said that the police consequently called the Emergency Unit at Yaba General Hospital and evacuated Mr Ataga's corpse.

He told the court that on June 16, 2021, a case of murder was reported at his place of work, Maroko Police Station.

Mr Isiaka testified that at 11:30 p.m. Nkechi Mogbo came to the station and reported that a body was discovered at her short-service facility where people lodged.

He testified that Mrs Mogbo narrated to the police that the security guard at the facility informed her that the body of a man who lodged in the facility was discovered lying in the pool of his blood.

The witness said that Mrs Mogbo also told the police that a cleaner in the facility went to clean the apartment but there was no response from the people who lodged there.

He said that the security guard and the cleaner forcefully opened the door and discovered Mr Ataga in a pool of blood.

The witness said the police, including the divisional police officer and the divisional crime officer, went to the crime scene.

Mr Isiaka said that the police found some clothes as well as a travelling bag in the apartment and collected the items for investigation.

Charges

NAN reports that the three defendants were arraigned on October 12 on a nine-count charge preferred by Lagos State Government.

Messrs Ojukwu and Quadri are facing the first to eight counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, stabbing, forgery, making of bank statements and stealing.

The third defendant, Ms Egbuchu, is facing the ninth count - stealing of iPhone 7 belonging to the late Ataga.

Ms Ojukwu and Mr Quadri are alleged to have conspired and murdered Mr Ataga on June 15, 2021, by stabbing him several times with a knife on the neck and chest.

The alleged murder took place at No. 19, Adewale Oshin St., Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The duo was also accused of committing forgery by procuring and making bank account statements purported to have been made by the deceased.

