Namibia: City Faces Water Shortage

The City of Windhoek has urged residents to use water sparingly as the capital's reservoirs may reach critically low levels following damage to a NamWater pipeline a fortnight ago.

In a statement issued yesterday, the City said it was notified by the water utility at the weekend over the water supply interruption due to a damaged pipeline between Okahandja and Windhoek.

"As a result of this interruption, there is currently no water supply to Windhoek from NamWater. We have activated the borehole scheme to augment the current shortfall of water supply from NamWater, while the reclamation plant is also producing at full capacity," the City said.

"In the event of the water supply from NamWater not being restored soon, the City's reservoir levels may reach critically low levels. Hence, residents are requested to use water sparingly, particularly during this period."

The City further said water appearance or discolouration may occur once reservoir levels drop significantly and settled residue comes into suspension.

"We will be monitoring the water quality at all times, and assure residents that water quality will never be compromised," the City indicated.

Efforts to obtain comment from NamWater's spokesperson, Johannes Shigwedha, proved futile at the time of going to press.