Namibia: City Faces Water Shortage

22 February 2022
New Era (Windhoek)

The City of Windhoek has urged residents to use water sparingly as the capital's reservoirs may reach critically low levels following damage to a NamWater pipeline a fortnight ago.

In a statement issued yesterday, the City said it was notified by the water utility at the weekend over the water supply interruption due to a damaged pipeline between Okahandja and Windhoek.

"As a result of this interruption, there is currently no water supply to Windhoek from NamWater. We have activated the borehole scheme to augment the current shortfall of water supply from NamWater, while the reclamation plant is also producing at full capacity," the City said.

"In the event of the water supply from NamWater not being restored soon, the City's reservoir levels may reach critically low levels. Hence, residents are requested to use water sparingly, particularly during this period."

The City further said water appearance or discolouration may occur once reservoir levels drop significantly and settled residue comes into suspension.

"We will be monitoring the water quality at all times, and assure residents that water quality will never be compromised," the City indicated.

Efforts to obtain comment from NamWater's spokesperson, Johannes Shigwedha, proved futile at the time of going to press.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X