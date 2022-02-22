Malawi: 'Tell Nothing but the Truth' - ACB Chief Martha Chizuma Implore Girl-Children

In what looks like an encrypted and encoded message, the Director General of the country's graft bursting body, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and legal bulldozzer, Martha Chizuma who disappeared into oblivion is now back and has unequivocally challenged girls in the country to always tell the truth.

Chizuma, who a few weeks ago was embroidered in a truth-saying voice note leak, made the call Friday at St Mary's Secondary School in Malawi's colonial capital city, Zomba during Zodiak Best Girl awards ceremony.

The former Ombudsman who is known being fearless when it comes to fighting injustice, Chizuma has implored girls in the country to be steadfast and always standby the truth no matter the circumstance emphasizing that only the truth can set them free.

Said Chizuma: " No matter the challenge, stick to the truth because it is only the truth that will get you to the top. When you tell the truth, you don't need anybody to defend you because the truth will defend you."

Chizuma, who a few weeks ago was reprimanded by the Malawi president Lazarus Chakwera for seemingly breaching the public officers' confidentiality code as she discussed her work with a commoner, has called upon girls in the country not to give up when faced by adversity.

"Anyone one can fall in life, when you fall, don't stay on the ground, stand up back onto your feet, dust yourself and go, and keep on keeping on going," said Chizuma, a message that appeared to be a note to herself.

The ACB director urged the girls in the country to stay focussed in their lives and to never allow to be easily distracted by 'small things' in life.

Speaking earlier, Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) Board Member Mathias Manyeka said the institution has a heart of promoting girl-child education in the country through motivation.

"We are committed to the high quality and advancement of girl children education and we seek to motivate them into becoming great citizens and leaders," said Manyeka.

The awardees at the event came from far and wide and included among others, Nkhamenya girls, Stella Maris, Mary Mount Catholic girls, and Karonga St. Mary's Secondary schools.

This was Chizuma's first public appearance after the audio leak.

Within days after her make-or-break meeting with President Lazarus Chakwera over a leaked audio in which she raised red flags in the fight against corruption, Chizuma allegedly went on leave and she is back and this is her first time she has gone public since then.

Chizuma went on leave within the week after she had a showdown with President Lazarus Chakwera over a leaked audio in which she, among other things, accused a judge and lawyers of being corrupt as the ACB pursues the Zuneth Sattar case.

Addressing the nation after meeting Chizuma, President Chakwera said that he had given her a stern warning over the audio.

"Now since the conduct of any ACB Director is regulated by law, there are several legal minds who have told me that the audio recording contains information justifying Ms. Chizuma's removal as Director of the Anti- Corruption Bureau on the grounds of misconduct in terms of Section 6B (2) of the Corrupt Practices Act, 2019."

Chakwera further said: "As such I have given her a stern warning about what the law demands and what I expect from her as the person I appointed to that office."

President Chakwera told the nation that Chizuma, who had apologised to him on the matter, is still the best person for the job as ACB director and that despite that that he disappointed by the turn of events he chose national interest over personal anger.