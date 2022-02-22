Zimbabwe: Jari Content With Preparations

22 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Seasoned long-distance runner Munyaradzi Jari says his preparations for the World Athletics Championships qualifying races are on track.

Jari is hoping to run the qualifying time of 2 hours 11 minutes 30 seconds to qualify for the World Championships due to take place in July.

He is scheduled to compete in a qualifying race in South Africa on May 8.

He won the senior men 10km at the national cross-country championships over the weekend. He crossed the finish line in 32 minutes 23.10 seconds.

"The race was good. I was happy with the performance. It shows that I am making progress based on the training programme that I am working with.

"Looking at where we are now, I think there are just a few things that we need to work on ahead of our main race on May 8. But so far so good, everything is okay.

"I think we need to work a little bit more on endurance, then speed because since we started training we have not done track. So for the remaining eight weeks, we need to focus on speed and endurance. I think I will be okay," said Jari.

Tryphine Picardo was the first to cross the finish line in the senior women in 41 minutes 40.24 seconds.

Tinotenda Gadza won the Junior men's 8km race in a time of 28 minutes 15.19 seconds and the women's 6km was won by Osley Murambidzi in 25 minutes 49.96 seconds.

