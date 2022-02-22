Nigeria: Umurhohwo Gives Free Fuel to Okada, Keke Riders in Delta

A Delta House of Assembly hopeful under Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ughelli North constituency II, Oke Umurhohwo, has offered free fuel (PMS) to over 500 Okada and Keke riders in Ughelli and Uwheru.

The free fuel exercise took place at Voke Star petrol station, Market Road, Ughelli, Sobaz petrol station, Uwheru Umurhowho while speaking to newsmen assured the beneficiaries that this is just the beginning of good things to come, pointing out that he has listened to them and shared in their experiences, pains, that hopefully if he gets their mandate to serve that they would definitely testify to better living and quality represention by themselves.

One of the Keke riders who spoke on behalf of the others prayed to God to grant Umurhohwo victory and all his heart desires, adding: "We pray this day that God makes your Divine Mandate victorious in Jesus name Amen.

"We can boldly say that with him, Ughelli North Constituency II is in safe hand with all the motor-bikes, tricycles and vehicles chanting his, "Oke na we want all over Ughelli North Constituency II."

Vanguard News Nigeria