Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records 32 New Infections Monday

22 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

Nigeria on Monday recorded 32 additional coronavirus infections across four states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest statistics released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Tuesday morning, show that the new confirmed cases have increased the country's infection to 254,352.

The disease centre stated that the country's death toll still stands at 3,142, as no fatality was recorded on Monday.

With no backlog of discharges reported, NCDC noted that a total of 230,793 people have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide.

The breakdown of the data shows that Kwara State came first on the log with 17 cases, followed by Lagos State, with seven cases.

FCT also reported five cases, followed by Rivers State in the South-south with two new cases.

While Kaduna came last on the log with a single case, three states: Bauchi, Kano and Plateau states reported that they recorded no cases on Monday.

