Nigeria: 'Prevalence of Unqualified Responsible for Incessant Building Collapses'

The Minister of State for Works and Housing, Mu'azu Sambo, has emphasised the need for competent artisans in the real estate sector as one of the ways of preventing building collapses in the country.

Sambo was speaking to members of the Construction Skills Training and Empowerment Project (C- STEMP) led by a former Minister of state for Health, Gabriel Aduku, who paid a visit to his Office.

"We all know that one of the reasons for building collapses in this country is attributable to the prevalence of the use of unskilled artisans," he said.

He praised the effort of C-STEMP in coming up with an initiative to fill what he described as a huge gap in the built environment and promised to support them.

"It has been a huge gap in our industry, the construction industry like we all know requires skilled workers. I want to assure the delegation today that they should see us as their partner," he said.

On the request by the delegation for the reconstitution of the Board of the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON), the minister expressed confidence that it would be treated with priority attention.

Earlier, the Director General of the organisation, Anthony Okwa, told the minister that C- STEMP was spurred by the Construction Ideas Fund (CIF) initiated in 2013 to address the challenge of severe shortage of skilled manpower in the real estate sector.

He explained that C-STEMP has the objective of ending high unemployment and poverty in the midst of severe shortage of skilled manpower in the construction industry.

Okwa further said that the organisation had embarked on several training programmes at home and abroad to boost the supply of competent artisans and craftsmen.