Kenya: City Hall Operations Paralysed as Staff Lock Gates Over Malfunctioning Lifts, Toilets

Nairobi — Operations have been paralyzed at City Hall to after staff locked all the gates to force the administration to repair malfunctioning lifts and toilets.

This is after Kenya County Government Workers Union officials chained both City Hall and City Hall Annex, with hundreds of employees locked out of the premises including Governor Ann Kananu's office.

At the Annex, hundreds of workers who were standing outside lamented walking up to the 16th floor using torches to find their offices as there is no lights in the corridors.

The Union's Nairobi Branch Secretary General Felix Ngari said members face occupational risks all the time due to poor working conditions and environment.

"Imagine walking all the way to 16th floor in county Government Building with no lifts or getting pressed for a long or short call but there are no toilets to relieve yourself. That is what City Hall staffs as well Nairobi Residents seeking for services and or paying rates are facing at moment," stated Ngari.

He noted that the situation had caused untold suffering to staffs or city residents seeking services with disability, who struggle to access top floors due to reluctance by the Nairobi County Government to offset the debt needed to repair the lifts.

"City hall faces auction for a 4.3 billion KCB debt accrued but workers Union say Sh4 million is needed for lifts repair and Sh1million to fixed the dilapidated smelly toilets," Ngari stated.