Kenya: Meeting With Odinga Was Coincidental, With No Coalition Talks, Kalonzo Says

Nairobi — One Kenya Alliance (OKA) leaders Kalonzo Musyoka and Gideon Moi have now refuted claims that they held a meeting with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga over a possible coalition deal.

Speaking when they pitched camp at Makambani, Lunga Lunga and Kwale county, Musyoka indicated that it was a coincidental meeting at Tamarind hotel which resulted in greetings but nothing beyond the niceties.

He insisted that if at all there will be talks, they must be structured and all-inclusive under the understanding of equal partnership.

The Wiper leader stated that he cannot be forced into a hurried deal, because he has been "betrayed enough" to trust again.

He pointed out that those in a hurry to push him into a coalition with Odinga "better create their own Kalonzo to push around."

He at the same time hit out at ODM leaders accusing them of mistrust and bully stating that they denied OKA access to the Tononoka grounds on the pretext that they had planned their event there.