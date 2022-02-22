Nigeria: Oduwole Highlights Govt's Efforts to Enhance Ease of Doing Business

The Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Jumoke Oduwole has disclosed that $750 million had been made available to enhance Ease of Doing Business in all states across the country.

She said this while speaking at a stakeholders' forum organised by the presidential enabling business environment council in Dutse yesterday.

Oduwole said the aim of the gathering was to engage with stakeholders and share ideas and views about the ease of doing business, stating that the project was yielding positive results across the country.

"Today we are in Jigawa State lituation for the North West region that includes Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states to listen to the challenges of entrepreneurs, small and large scale business owners and how to improve them.

"Our ease of doing business reform efforts demonstrates in clear terms our readiness to support our ambitions with all the political will available.

"This tour, therefore, is aimed at ensuring that the business climate reforms being implemented align with specific and pressing needs of the entrepreneurs and business owners."

According to her, the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) was working with states in the north-west and other partners to create a favourable business climate for the ease of doing business.

He disclosed that PEBEC had implemented over 160 reforms which had led to Nigeria being listed twice among the top most improved economies in a space of three years by the World Bank, noting however that the council would not rest on its oars.