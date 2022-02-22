Nigeria: Group Rescinds Call for Sack of NNPC Management

-NANS pass vote of confidence on Mele Kyari

The Concerned Northern Forum has withdrawn its call for the sack of the entire management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

The group made their position known in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Mallam Ibrahim Bature, obtained yesterday.

It noted that since its call for the removal of the management of the NNPC and the prosecution of importers involved in the contaminated fuel, "there have been misgivings and misreading of our demands especially by those who profiteer from crisis situations."

It explained: "It has become inevitable to put the records straight that our position has no political affiliation or influence nor been sponsored by any individual or groups. Our call was borne out of patriotism over the hardship occasioned by the scarcity of premium motor spirit and the huge economic impact of the bad fuel at a time government is battling with dwindling revenue.

"In view of new information at our disposal and the attempts by certain special interests to hijack our demand and use our position to blackmail the present NNPC management over the current artificial PMS scarcity occasioned by marketers dispensing fewer pumps at a time, we hereby state that following the operational error of methanol in PMS above our national specification, which remains an unforeseen problem, we back the call for thorough investigation as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari and urge security agencies to conclude the probe in good time and sanction all those responsible."

In addition, it commended the management of the NNPC for taking prompt action by alerting the nation on the bad fuel and for taking measured steps to recall the bad product and injecting over 700 million litres and the promise of additional 2.1billion litres to address the shortfall.

"We demand that regulatory and security agencies ensure that fuel stations sell at the maximum installed capacity and in the event any station is found to be sabotaging government's effort, the product be dispensed free to motorists and such station sealed.

We withdraw our notice for the sack of the NNPC management and nationwide protest but remain committed to the sanctioning of the importing companies and their officials," it added.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has passed a vote of confidence on the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari, for, "his swift response and approach to the unfortunate incident of adulterated fuel importation into the country which could have ordinarily caused more economic woe for Nigerians."

NANS stated this in a communique at the end of its non-elective national congress held at Sokoto State University between February 18th and 20th, 2022, a copy of which was obtained yesterday.

The congress demanded that those responsible for the importation of bad PMS into the country as named by NNPC should be brought to book and made to pay for the cost of fixing the sabotage they orchestrated.

It charged NNPC to sustain its remedial actions including 24 hours loading, "offloading and distribution at all her deports and sales outlets respectively including other major marketers' sales points in delivering on their promise to make queues in filling stations in Nigeria a thing of the past not later than the end of February 2022."

Commenting on the incessant strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), it noted that the industrial action had rendered many Nigerian graduates jobless since they spend six years or more for programmes scheduled for four academic sessions, hence they graduate at a date much later than expected and face ageism in the labour market .

"ASUU and federal government should as a matter of necessity resolve their differences and establish a long lasting solution to industrial disharmony in public universities not later than the 26th of February 2022.

"That a warning national mass action against the menace called ASUU strike will hold on Monday 28th February, 2022 simultaneously in the 36 states and the federal capital territory where major roads and choice federal and state governments common utility services including highways and airports will be totally shut down," the association added.