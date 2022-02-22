Nigeria: 2023 - Group Beckons On Emefiele to Join Presidential Race

A group, The Mass Interest Project, has called on the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, to throw his heart in the ring and contest the 2023 presidential election.

In a statement, titled "The Charge 2023", issued weekend, the group argued that the country's next president should be an experienced entrepreneur and or a business leader, adding that the person the cap best fits to take over the mantle of leadership in the country is no other than the CBN governor.

It cited the interventions Emefiele had made to get the economy going through fiscal and monetary policies that had helped to get Nigeria out of two recessions within the past five years.

"As expected, there is already tension across the country. From East to West, North to South, Nigerians are beginning to feel the heat as the political gladiators go on the hustings, perfecting their art to play the game to know how to play with ruthless efficiency.

"These are men and some women who are well versed in political deception, intimidation, blackmail and are also experts in the arts of violence which they readily deploy to exact vengeance or force compliance to their will and desire.

"They are also adept at making promises they cannot keep or are not capable of supporting. They have been there from the beginning, from the First Republic, Second Republic, Third Republic, Fourth Republic and continued to rule the coast, even up to the present political dispensation.

"We, the people, work to manifest the Nigeria of our hope on our way to greatness! We march, fiercely "guarding the vision and liberty to build a Nigeria we believe in, not a career politician but as citizens with an equal stake in this Republic.

"Yes, we are on the march, in search of the next leader of our country. Behold we have found a man with a proven track record of loyalty, patriotism and understanding for sustainable development. A man, whose name connotes a date with destiny.

"Godwin Ifeanyichukwu Emefiele, would you lead our people on this march for a better Nigeria? Would you lead The Charge 2023?

Although the CBN governor has not openly declared interest to contest the 2023 presidential election, several groups have in the past few weeks, been clamouring for his declaration of interest in the race, saying the country is at a point technocrats needs to take over the reins of power and steer it out of its present predicament.

Vanguard News