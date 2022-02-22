Nigeria: Alleged 2.9bn Fraud - EFCC Laments Inability to Serve Charges On Okorocha

EFCC had, in January, filed a 17-count charge against ex-Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, over allegations of stealing N2.9 billion in public funds.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, told the Federal High Court in Abuja that it had been unable to serve Rochas Okorocha, a former Imo State governor, with the N2.9 billion fraud charges filed against him.

The anti-graft agency had in January filed a 17-count charge against Mr Okorocha over allegations that he conspired with others, including an APC politician and five companies, to steal N2.9 billion from public coffers.

At Tuesday's proceedings, Cosmos Ugwu, counsel for the EFCC said, "My Lord, we have made several but unsuccessful attempts to serve the charge on the first defendant (Mr Okorocha).

"We urge the court for an adjournment to enable us serve the 1st defendant," he told the court.

While the 2nd defendant, Anyim Chinenye, was in court and represented by Oba Maduabuchi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Okorocha who is the incumbent senator representing Imo West senatorial district, was conspicuously absent.

Subsequently, the judge, Inyang Ekwo, adjourned the suit until March 28, for the arraignment of the defendants.

Backstroy

This newspaper had reported that the charges were filed about the same time Mr Okorocha was declaring his intention to run for the office of the president in 2023.

Since the charges were filed, Mr Okorocha had appeared on national television to criticise the EFCC for initiating the proceedings against him.

He has also visited the Presidential Villa to report the matter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Okorocha, 59, was a two-term governor of Imo State, serving from 2011 to 2019 when he lost an intense political battle to install his son-in-law and Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, as a successor. He, however, succeeded in winning the Imo West senatorial election for himself as a candidate of the APC.

The returning officer alleged he was forced to declare Mr Okorocha the winner under duress, making INEC delay issuing him a certificate of return.

His co-accused, Mr Nyerere, open-source searches show, was the APC governorship candidate in the 2015 Abia State election and currently serves as a commissioner at the National Pension Commission.

Mr Nyerere features in all the 17 charges and is accused of conspiring with Mr Okorocha to steal and launder N2.9 billion belonging to Imo State and local government areas in the state in contravention of the Money Laundering Act 2011. As Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) searches by PREMIUM TIMES showed, he owns or controls three of the charged companies, namely Consolid, Pramif, and Legend World, all registered in Abuja.

According to the EFCC charges, the stolen funds were diverted between October 2014 and February 2016 from the Imo State Government House account and Imo State Joint Local Government Project account.

Timeline of the alleged diversions:

1. February 11, 2014: N67,500,000 - conspiracy between Mr Okorocha, Mr Nyerere, and Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited

2. August 28, 2014: N486,000,000 - conspiracy between Mr Okorocha, Mr Nyerere, and Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited

3. October 14, 2014: N900,000,000 - conspiracy between Mr Okorocha, Mr Nyerere, and Naphtali International Limited

4. August 4, 2015: N279,000,000 - conspiracy between Mr Okorocha, Mr Nyerere, and Naphtali International Limited

5. February 10, 2016: N243,000,000 - conspiracy between Mr Okorocha, Mr Nyerere, and Consolid Projects Consulting Limited

6. February 10, 2016: N200,000,000 - conspiracy between Mr Okorocha, Mr Nyerere, and Consolid Projects Consulting Limited

7. February 10, 2016: N243,000,000 - conspiracy between Mr Okorocha, Mr Nyerere, and Pramif International Limited

8. February 11, 2016: N243,000,000 - conspiracy between Mr Okorocha, Mr Nyerere, and Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited

9. February 12, 2016: 243,000,000 - conspiracy between Mr Okorocha, Mr Nyerere, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

Meanwhile, as searches showed, Mr Nyerere remains a director of Consolid, Pramif, and Legend World even as he holds a public office, potentially breaching Nigeria's code of conduct laws.