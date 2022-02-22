Zimbabwe: Siblings Drown in Flooded Angwa River

22 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Conrad Mupesa

Two brothers from Chinhoyi drowned recently in flooded Angwa River while they were illegally panning for alluvial gold.

The siblings died one after the other as the elder tried to rescue his young brother from drowning.

Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Margaret Chitove said the two brothers - Benjamin Muchatiza (25) and Jasphet Muchatiza (22) were in the company of Washington Chakadzika (42) and Miriam Muchatiza (38) of River Range, Chinhoyi panning for gold.

"Josphet Muchatiza's hat fell into the river and he tried to retrieve it, but drowned. His brother, Benjamin, dived into the river to rescue his young brother and he also drowned," said Inspector Chitove.

She encouraged the public to avoid entering flooded rivers whose water currents are unpredictable during the rainy season.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X