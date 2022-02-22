Kenya's Little App Taps on Movie Market to Grow Revenue

Nairobi — Movie lovers have a reason to smile about following a partnership between leading cinema outlets and ride-hailing app, Little which will enable customers to book movie tickets from the app.

Under the partnership, Little has unveiled an option in its offering which allows customers to book movie tickets from Century Cinema Sarit, Century Cinema Junction, Century Cinema Garden City, Anga Diamond, Anga Sky Panari, and Motion Cinema through their phone and computers.

Little, which currently has 20 services under the app said the new feature is aimed at reducing the need for interaction with multiple apps to get other services.

"We have made it easier for our customers to book movie tickets and snacks from wherever they are, through this new offering, you will be able to view the movie trailer before booking your ticket," said Kamal Budhabhatti, Little Chief Executive Officer.

Budhabhatti said the company has sold over 5000 tickets across the six cinemas and expects the number to double within the first quarter of this year.

"We see more turnouts for international movies compared to local movies. However, we have also seen more local movies being premiered at the local cinemas compared to the recent past, which is a great improvement. We are ready to partner with local film companies to ensure more customers visit the cinemas to watch local movies," he said.

"What's outstanding through the new service is that once you book the movie, the package comes with a free ride to and from the cinema venue and the snacks." Little also offers delivery services on items such as food, drinks, groceries, gifts among others.

According to the Kenya Film Commission Survey, June 2020 on the Kenyan film industry; the film industry generates approximately Sh12 billion on revenues annually.

The sector can grow to over Sh40 billion if benchmarked with other players in Africa like Nigeria, with a GDP of over $410 billion which is about four times the Kenyan GDP.