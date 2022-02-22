Nigeria: Terrorists Return to Galadima Kogo Community, Kill Many

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists have returned to Galadimakogo and surrounding communities in Shiroro local government area of Niger State killing tens of people, abducting several others and setting houses and food bans on fire.

Multiple sources that confirmed this to THISDAY, claimed the sophistication of weapons being used and the fact that for the first time the terrorists planted explosives in the community reinforced the claim that they were Boko Haram elements.

The latest attack by the gunmen which came three weeks after the invasion of Galadima kogo town where not less than 50 persons, 11 of them being members of the Joint Security Task Force JSTF took place early Monday morning.

The gunmen said to be about 50 in number road on motorcycles with each carrying sophisticated guns, some AK47 rifles.

According witnesses they first set the three buildings housing the Joint Security Taskforce men which was under renovation on fire before also burning other buildings in the community.

The attack reportedly lasted several hours before the invaders left the community with sacks loaded with food items stolen from the village, the eyewitnesses said.

A Toyota Hillux Van said to belong to the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corp (NSCDC) was bombed killing unspecified number of the operatives.

The driver of the van, according to the report was said to have driven on the planted explosive leading to the explosion.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The terrorists went on rampage in the whole Lakpma axis of Shiroro local government wreaking havoc particularly at Makuba Bassa/Kukoki Wards where they killed one person and kidnapped 15 others.

At Guyi, Alai and Kushaku Villages, 13 villagers were murdered, some of them beheaded and others butchered by the blood thirsty gunmen.

These latest attacks were confirmed by the Chairman of Shiroro Local Government Mr. Sulaiman Chikuba and the co-convener of the Concerned Shiroro Youths, Comrade Abubakar Yussuf Kokki in separate interviews.

Chikuba said: "Only two out of the NSCDC operatives in the vehicle survived the explosion and are in critical conditions, receiving treatment at a government facility in Minna, the state capital.

"As I speak to you now, no single building is standing in the community, everything was set ablaze and the entire community is deserted. Right now we cannot ascertain the total number of people that have been killed, the situation is quite serious."

Kokki also confirmed the incident, saying: "To say that we are hopeless, hapless and helpless is a huge understatement as our collective survival have since been placed on life support!

"Our vulnerability has reached the highest boiling point to the extent of now living at the mercy of dreaded criminals. They are the ones deciding who to live and who not to live! This current reality is quite unfortunate, disheartening, saddening and frightening."

The State Commissioner for Local Government and Internal Security, Mr. Emmanuel Umar and the State Police Command Public Relations Officer DSP Wasiu Abiodun did not respond to calls made to their cell phones.