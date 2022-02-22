Southern Africa: Deke Elected Southern Africa Judo Confed President

22 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)
By Ellina Mhlanga

Judo Association of Zimbabwe president Smart Deke is the new president for Southern Africa Judo Confederation.

Deke was elected to lead the Region last Friday during the region's congress held virtually.

He takes over from Alfred Foloko from Zambia.

He will be deputised by Nilton Mujovo of Mozambique. Ngun'i Mabvuto of Zambia is the secretary and Eswatini's Kim Thobile comes in as the treasurer.

Osborne Banda from Malawi is the technical director.

Deke said the new executive is going to work towards developing and growing the sport in the region.

"We are looking at the development of judo in the region as a whole and build up a strong team that will compete with the rest of Africa and the world.

"Our Region is lagging behind in many sports due to lack of more regional competition and strategic plan. We are going to focus on judo in schools programme, cadets and youth in preparation for future major events," said Deke.

The term of office is four years.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X