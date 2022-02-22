Nigeria: Govt - NDDC Board Inauguration, Audit Report Implementation, Work in Progress

Abuja — The federal government has declared that the much-clamoured inauguration of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as well as the implementation of the forensic audit report are work in progress.

But the government has stated that in whatever it was doing, the public interest remains its watchword.

In separate reactions to THISDAY inquiries yesterday, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, said the inauguration of the NDDC board and forensic audit report would be carried out.

Responding to THISDAY's enquiry, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, stated that the issue of inaugurating the board of the NDDC was a work in progress which involves input from relevant stakeholders in the country.

Malami, who spoke through his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, stated that concerned individuals and organisations were working hard to ensure that the board that would be put in place not only meets the expectations of stakeholders, but would serve the overall interest of the society.

He said: "The issues in contention, that is the composition, formation and inauguration of the NDDC Board as well as application of the recommendations and/or implications of the report of forensic audit on NDDC are work in progress.

"Relevant government agencies, departments and ministries are providing inputs that are of great significance to bear in consideration of ideas that will further shape the decisions to be taken into account in the overall interest of justice and in the spirit of obedience to the provisions of extant laws.

"The component of public interest in relation to the development of the region remain the watchword of the federal government in this regards."

Also reacting to the delay in implementing the NDDC audit report and the inauguration of the board of the Commission, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) stated the Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF) was still waiting on the federal government to inaugurate the board.

It is not clear who the federal government is referring to since the OSGF is part of the federal government as well as part of the Presidency.

Responding to THISDAY's inquiry on the delay in implementing the NDDC audit report and the inauguration of the board, the Director Information, OSGF, Willie Bassey said the SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha was still awaiting "the order from the federal government to inaugurate the NDDC Board."

Bassey said the inauguration would be carried out at the right time considering the fact that it was the government that asked them to submit for forensic audit.

He said: "Government is working on it and at the right time it will be released."

However, reaction from the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA), the supervising ministry of the NDDC was not forthcoming.

The Director, Press and Public Relations, Patricia Deworitshe turned down entreaties to react.

But a top official of the ministry who volunteered information on the delay in inaugurating the NDDC board and implementing the report of the forensic audit, said the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio was not the issue.

The source, who pleaded anonymity, said Akpabio was not the issue, but refused to elaborate.

There has been increasing agitation from stakeholders, especially from the Niger Delta region for inauguration of the NDDC board.

Since the dissolution of the board of the Commission in 2019, the NDDC has been operating with an Interim Management Committee set up by Akpabio which is unknown to law.

Both Akpabio and President Muhammadu Buhari had repeatedly assured that a substantive board of the Commission would be inaugurated as soon as the forensic audit report was submitted.

After several delays, the audit report was finally submitted on September 2, 2021, but neither the board be inaugurated nor the report implementation.

Meanwhile, the NDDC has denied the allegation that it paid N20 billon to ghost contractors.

In a statement signed yesterday by the Director Corporate Affairs of the Commission, Dr. Ibitoye Abosede, the allegation was masterminded, fabricated by persons positioning their associates for appointment into the Board of the NDDC.

Abosede stated: "The attention of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has been drawn to a spurious publication on some dailies and online news channels by some Ijaw Youth Group, alleging that the NDDC has paid the sum of N20 billion to ghost contractors by their spokesperson one Ebilade Ekerefe in Yanagoa Bayelsa State.

"The NDDC, wants to state categorically that it did not pay any N20 billion to any ghost contractor or any one for that matter as demonically alleged by the group.

"The said sponsored group who claim to be Ijaw Youth further call for the probe of monies that were never spent by the Commission is not only laughable but most unfortunate.

"The public is hereby put on notice, that these spurious lies are being masterminded, fabricated and orchestrated by persons who are positioning their relatives and associates for ultimate appointment into the Board of the NDDC.

"These individuals, who are hell bent on using all manners of gimmicks to arm twist the President into appointing their relatives, cronies or associates into the Commission's board, feel that the only way they can achieve their selfish desire is by using false allegations and blackmail against the hardworking Minister of Niger Delta Affairs and the Interim Administrator in order to get the attention of Mr. President."