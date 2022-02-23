Nigeria: Gada Yan Biyu Primary Health Centre - Where Healthcare Is Not Accessible

22 February 2022
Nigeria Health Watch (Abuja)
Blog By Nigeria Health Watch

Healthcare must be accessible, and like every Primary Health Centre, Gada Yan Biyu PHC was built to ensure that the community members of of Gada Yan Biyu in Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State, have access to quality healthcare. But the PHC is not able to meet the community's healthcare needs as, according to Talatu Gomna, the officer in charge of the facility, there is insufficient supply of essential drugs and clinical equipment like delivery kits and vital signs assessment equipment are unavailable. "People in the community do not have access to adequate quality health services due to the unavailability of these basic but essential drugs. A woman in labor will have to buy drugs and other basic items, this discourages community members from visiting the health facility. They, especially pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, prefer to go to the clinics in town to access health care, Gomna said, adding that the facility does not have electricity, which limits 24-hour service delivery.

Bose Balogun, a community member, said that people in the community, especially women, don't visit the PHC because there are "no delivery kits and no adequate drugs, so they prefer to visit other health facilities which are usually far from the community just to access health services".

Primary healthcare should meet 80-90% of a person's health needs so when a PHC performs well, it meets most of the people's health needs. However, a PHC cannot perform well if it lacks the basic drugs, equipment, infrastructure and personnel required to enable it perform optimally.

The residents of Gada Yan Biyu do not deserve to live in a community where their health needs are not provided for. Therefore, the government Shiroro LGA and Niger state must do their utmost to address the issues raised in this PHC to ensure that community members can access healthcare where and when they need it.

What the community wants

  • Provision of basic essential drugs and equipment in Gada Yan biyu PHC
  • Provision of electricity at Gada Yan Biyu PHC
  • Rehabilitation of the PHC to improve infrastructure.

Read the original article on Nigeria Health Watch.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nigeria Health Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X