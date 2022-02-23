Nigeria's D'Tigress Move Up One Place in New FIBA Ranking

22 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwaferanmi Omoniyi

D'Tigress improved their ranking after beating top ranked France in World Cup qualifier

Nigeria's national women's basketball National team D'Tigress moved up one place in the new rankings by FIBA on Monday.

The results of the heroic performances of the D'Tigress at the just concluded FIBA world cup qualifiers in Belgrade earned them the 14th position behind South Korea who are placed in the 13th position.

The female team became a source of motivation after they went into the qualifiers without adequate preparation for the competition.

Recall that the female Basketball team started their qualifying campaign in a disappointing manner as they lost to China by 14 points in an encounter they had only one day to train for having arrived Belgrade a day to the start of the competition.

They went ahead and defeated France 67-65 with a heroic 20 point comeback in the third quarter of the encounter.

D' Tigress finally sealed their slot for the World Cup in Sydney after they beat Mali 73-69 to claim the second spot.

