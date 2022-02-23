Nigeria Tourism Struggles Amid Rising Insecurity

Amid global tourism's gradual recovery from a devastating and ongoing pandemic resulting in a $1.2 trillion loss in global tourism industry (UNWTO), 75m jobs losses globally (WTTC 2020), of which 50 per cent job cuts in the aviation industry are likely permanent according to the International Air Travel Association (IATA).

With the capacity to create massive employment, attract foreign investment and currency, the sector relies largely on international tourists for its 20% contribution to the economy. However, widespread insecurity has left most parts of Nigeria unsafe. Insecurity arising from insurgency, communal killings caused by herdsmen and farmers clashes, loss of livelihoods induced by COVID, coupled with 'get-rich quick' mentality has increased kidnapping activities and ritual killings.

Managing director, Infogem Limited and vice president ITPN, Southwest, Otunba Ayo Olumoko, whose firm has consulted on several tourism, culture and festivals in the southwest, said dearth of security across all states of Nigeria had impacted corporate investment and international agency support to tourism. "It is difficult to have international tourists visit Nigeria. Usually, international scholars who want to know more about Nigeria and Nigerian culture come around. Unfortunately, insecurity has eaten deeply into the nation's marrow that its affected Nigeria's image," he said.

Insecurity also threatens domestic tourism which has been lauded as 'the low hanging fruit' to boost the sector's growth post-pandemic. President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA) Susan Akooriaye, said Nigerians are unwilling to travel within the country owing to increased insecurity activities. She noted that NANTA's scheduling of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Kano, resulted in outright refusal of members to attend, more less international tourists. Moreover, domestic tourism, she stressed "cannot make (Nigeria) the kind of money it's looking to make in tourism by selling 'Nigerian tourism' to Nigerians alone. You make more money and add to the GDP if tourism is sold to foreigners."

Motley Travels and Logistics Limited, an Abuja-based tourist company that provides tourist packages to Nigerian and foreigners within the country recorded a downturn in business resulting from insecurity. CEO Mark More said tourist trips which attracted 100 online subscribers has nosedived, with about 40 subscribers inquiring about safety leading to the reduction of its annual group tours.

"Usually, we'd have about 250 persons on a trip to the Gurara Waterfall in Niger State. In the last few years, a trip to Gurara Waterfall hardly attracts 20 to 30 tourists. In the last one year, you hardly get ten persons sign up for a group trip, and this is all centered on insecurity issues. Obudu Cattle Ranch which draws tourists in December only saw about 64 persons visit the site last year," lamented More.

Regardless of the dismal picture, private operators are taking the initiative to ensure their survival.