Tanzania: Dar Port to Handle South Sudan Cargo

TANZANIA Ports Authority (TPA) is looking forward to start receiving South Sudan consignments through the Dar es Salaam Port.

TPA expressed its readiness to start handling freight destined to Africa's youngest nation subject to relevant institutions holding a grip in assuring that all other supporting infrastructures are working properly.

The freight to South Sudan will be transported through the central line railway to the shores of Lake Victoria, then through a cargo ship to Port Bell in Uganda where it would continue by road to the final destinations.

"The performance improvement of Dar Port has lately attracted more foreign customers and of recent, traders from South Sudan, something that show huge interest of using our facilities. TPA is very ready and capacitated," said TPA's Deputy Director General,MrKarimMataka.

He made the revelation at Dar Port premises before visiting members of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Infrastructure that was led by its chairman, MrSelemanKakoso.

Mr Mataka said that already the government has formed a committee composed of officials from different transportation sectors that is jointly addressing all hurdles faced by transport to and from different seaports.

The committee would advise the government on how better the ports would smoothen local and foreign cargo handling, including that of South Sudan.

"If we have a fast working railway system and cargo ferry/ship on Lake Victoria, we will handle more cargo to South Sudan through Uganda. In fact, by smoothening water transportation in different lakes, it means more countries will choose Tanzania's ports and increase more earnings," MrMataka said.

The committee is involving members from Tanzania Railway Corporation, Tanzania National Roads Agency, Tanzania Revenue Authority, Tanzania Bureau of Standards and those from security organs.

Some of the improvementsinclude elimination of repetitive weighbridge measurement among truck transporters, where now all foreign truckers measure only twice, at the start of the journal and near exit border points.

MrKakoso, on behalf of his fellow parliamentary standing committee members hailed TPA and the government for continuing efforts and advised for continued creativity for the country's ports to remain the number one choice for eastern and southern African countries.

"TPA has to improve its marketing department and have staff training on which is being done elsewhere to lure more customers and retain the current ones," Mr Kakoso said.