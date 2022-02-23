Western Sahara: Sahrawi Political Prisoner Mohamed Hassanna Ahmed Salem Bureal Goes on Warning Hunger Strike

2 February 2022
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

The Sahrawi political prisoner and member of the Gdeim Izik group, Mohamed Hassanna Ahmed Salem Bureal, decided this Tuesday to enter a forty-eight-hour warning hunger strike.

According to sources from the League for the Protection of Saharawi Prisoners in Moroccan Prisons, he has spent eight months without enjoying the daily recess and the prison director rejects his requests for a meeting, tightening the security measures in front of his cell, ignoring his state of mental health, causing him malnutrition and limiting his communication with the outside world to once a week.SPS

Read the original article on SPS.

