Chad says it will increase its contribution to the United Nations Minusma peacekeeping mission in Mali, as France discusses with the UN Security Council how its decision to pull troops out of Mali will impact the mission.

Chad's junta leader Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno announced that his country would increase its troop numbers in the UN peacekeeping, force following France's withdrawal of its troops from its Operation Barkhane anti-insurgent force and from Europe's Takuba force, which is under French command.

"Mali is the epicentre of terrorism in the Sahel," said Itno, who heads the military junta that took power in Chad ten months ago, after the death of his father Idriss Deby Itno.

"With the agreement of the Malian authorities and Minusma, we are going to reinforce our forces," he said in an announcement on state media Monday.

France is meeting behind closed doors on Tuesday with members of the UN Security Council to discuss how its decision to pull troops out of Mali will affect the UN mission.

Barkhane provided significant air and medical support to Minusma, and UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday it was "clear" that the French departure will "alter the security landscape".

Over 200 Minusma peacekeepers have been killed since the start of the operation.

Who else will go?

In addition, the French withdrawal may lead other European countries in Minusma to consider pulling out their own troops.

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht has said she is "sceptical" about continuing the Eutm EU training mission in Mali, and has questioned whether Germany should remain committed to Minusma without French support.

Senegalese President Macky Sall, who is the current chair of the African Union, on Monday urged Germany to keep its 1,170 troops in the UN mission.

"Mali cannot be abandoned. You have to maintain your presence in the Sahel. Africa needs it," Sall said.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who was visiting Senegal, told reporters that "Germany should remain present in a form that contributes to the stability of the Sahel".

The decision is up to Germany's parliament, which is due to decide in May whether to extend the participation in Minusma and Eutm Mali.

