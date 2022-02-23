Egypt: Sisi Calls for Launching Initiative for Maximizing Use of Natural Gas

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Tuesday 22/2/2022 called on the member states of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum to work together on launching a joint initiative to maximize the use of natural gas to be more friendly to achieve a just use for energy and forming a workgroup to prepare for the initiative.

President Sisi also urged discussing required technology and fund for launching the initiative to be reviewed during the coming climate summit in Egypt.

Sisi's remarks were read out by Petroleum Minister Tarek Al Molla before the sixth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) with the theme of "Energy Security in the World" held in the Qatari capital of Doha.

The Egyptian gas plays a major role in securing a part of the European needs of energy, Molla said, pointing out that the country saw a massive development in establishing the East Mediterranean Gas Forum.

Natural gas will play a pivotal role in the future scene of energy for its effective contribution in the short and medium terms, the minister noted, adding the member states of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum have the potentials, capabilities, and resources to overcome current challenges imposed by the coronavirus.

Molla conveyed Sisi's wishes for the success of this summit periodically, stressing the importance among the member states to achieve the required balance in the gas market.