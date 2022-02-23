Tunisia: Ministry of Energy Working on National Strategy to Produce 3800 Mw of Solar Energy By 2030

Tunis/Tunisia — "The Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mines is working on developing the national strategy to produce 3800 megawatts of solar energy by 2030.

This strategy is part of the Tunisian solar plan, which will help reduce 30% of primary energy consumption and produce 30% of electricity from renewable energy by 2030," Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines Neila Nouira Gongi said on Tuesday.

She was speaking at a working breakfast on "the renewable energy sector and sustainable development: prospects for Afro-Japanese cooperation."

The minister recalled that her department has launched calls for tenders to promote investment in the renewable energy sector, with a total capacity of 1,100 megawatts, represented by 500 megawatts under concession contracts, 400 megawatts under the authorisation system and 200 megawatts under the self-production system.

She also noted that the government will implement several structural reforms in the field of renewable energy, including the establishment of a regulator in the electricity sector and issuing a magazine dedicated to renewable energy.

This meeting was organised by the Tunisian-Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCITJ), in partnership with the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency (FIPA) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

It is part of the preparations for the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 8), which will be held in Tunisia on August 27 and 28, 2022.

TICAD 8, which will bring together representatives of various African countries, is an opportunity to boost cooperation between different countries, including Tunisia and Japan, in promising sectors.

It is also an opportunity to develop private investment in all business sectors.