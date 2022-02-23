Morocco Calls for Acceleration of Transition to Sustainable, Safe Worldwide Mobility

Geneva — Morocco on Tuesday pleaded for a collective mobilization of all countries to accelerate the transition towards a sustainable and safe mobility on a global scale.

Speaking, via videoconferencing, at a meeting of transport ministers on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Inland Transport Committee (ITC) under the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), the Minister of Transport and Logistics, Mohamed Abdeljalil, emphasized the vital role that the transport sector in its various modes is playing in consolidating global trade and facilitating people's movement.

In this regard, he emphasized the need "to work collectively to develop innovative solutions and find alternatives to the use of environmentally unfriendly resources in order to accelerate the transition to a sustainable and safe mobility."

"Meeting the challenge of the transition to sustainable and safe mobility requires, first, sustained efforts to implement international agreements and treaties in the field of transport and the unification of related standards, in addition to the modernization of infrastructure, the adoption of digital technologies, the interconnection of international and regional transport networks and strengthening their competitiveness," he said.

These efforts, the Minister noted, will require additional investment and the provision of special financial resources that could weigh financially on some countries.

Abdeljalil stressed the need for "a collective mobilization within a unified vision and common objectives, taking into account the specificities of countries and available capacities, so that we can achieve our ambition to develop safe and sustainable transport systems."

He further noted that the COVID-19 crisis has shown the importance of the transport sector, which has helped ensure the continuity of global supply chains, especially during the period of health quarantines imposed by most countries in the world.

He also noted that this sector will continue to play its vital role and accompany the recovery and revival of global economies in the post COVID-19 period, in that global trade is expected to grow at an accelerated pace, especially in emerging and developing economies.

In addition, the Minister mentioned the issue of traffic accidents which is also one of the major challenges facing the road transport sector, and which requires mobilizing all available capacities to reduce its social and economic impacts.