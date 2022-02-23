Morocco: Twenty-Three Killed in Road Accidents in Morocco's Urban Areas Last Week

Rabat — Twenty-three people were killed and 2,095 others were injured, including 87 seriously, in 1,617 road accidents that took place in urban areas on February 14-20, 2022, National Police (DGSN) said.

These accidents were mainly due to non-respect of priority, excessive speeding, non-control of vehicles and pedestrian and driver errors, the source pointed out in a statement.

A total of 42,524 traffic tickets were issued by the police during the same week.

The sum of fines paid by road traffic violators stood at 7,111,350 dirhams, the statement said.