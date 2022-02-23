Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda - Rwandans Struggle Ahead of Kigali-Gicumbi Stage

Wednesday

Stage 4: Kigali (Kimironko)-Gicumbi (142km)

Local riders have so far failed to impress during the past three stages and failure to shine in Wednesday's Kigali-Gicumbi stage could end their hopes of having their hands on the Yellow jersey at the ongoing 2022 Tour du Rwanda.

Colombian rider Jonathan Restrepo of Drone Hopper Androni Gio clocked three hours 54 minutes and 10 seconds to clinch the Kigali-Rubavu stage on Tuesday, February 22, a performance that saw him steal the yellow jersey from French rider Alexandre Geniez.

Seth Hakizimana, the best Rwandan rider in stage three, finished in 23rd place with 31 seconds behind stage winner Restrepo.

The Team Rwanda rider and his teammate Renus Byiza Uhiriwe are the closest local riders on the general classification and are both a minute and 45 seconds behind the yellow jersey holder.

They will need to put up an impressive performance on Wednesday if they are to remain in the race for this year's Tour du Rwanda silverware. Otherwise, Rwandans will be made to wait for yet another edition to win the race on their home soil.

Meanwhile, Moise Mugisha who was regarded by many among the favorites to win the Tour du Rwanda is 26 seconds off the top in the general classification after two stages and pundits believe he can turn the table around at any time.

Riders will now depart Kigali, on Wednesday morning heading to Gicumbi where they will race a distance of 124km, a quite smaller distance compared to the 152 km covered during Kigali-Rubavu stage.

The race will start from Kimironko through Kanyinya, Nyirangarama, Tetero before finishing the race in Byumba town.

