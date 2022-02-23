Nigeria: Deflooding - Sanwo-Olu Assures of Flood Free Lagos

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured residents of his administration commitment toward ensuring the remains flood free all year round.

Sanwo-Olu gave the assurance on Tuesday, while commissioning the Second batch of 19 high capacity drainage clearing and maintenance equipments aimed at enhancing capacity.

Speaking at the event which took place at the EFAG Yard in Oregun, Sanwo-Olu who was represented by Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, said never again would Lagos be branded as a flood ravaged city.

He stressed that the state would always be a step ahead in terms of its preparations for the rainy season and the aftermath because of its coastal nature.

Sanwo-Olu added that his administration will consciously continue to position the Office of Drainage Services to perform its statutory roles adding the equipments will be evenly deployed to every part of the state.

He explained that the complaints of non removal of silts from drains in quick times has been addressed with the new tipping trucks among the equipment.

The Governor who said the equipment and vehicles represent the second batch to be procured, said more will be provided in due course.

The Commissioned drainage maintenance equipments comprised of two loader black hoe model, one Low Loader Trailer, one track loader, 4 wheel pick up, five tipper truck, two light cargo truck, on low bed horse, one crane truck as well as two floodlights.

The Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources, Engr. Joe Igbokwe, said government is aware of its responsibility to evolve strategic methods that will improve the environment and guarantee that the state is flood free and beautiful for residents.

Igbokwe, added that this feat can only be achieved through sustainable cleaning of all drainage channels in the state.

Also, the Permanent Secretary Office of course Services, Engr. Lekan Shodeinde, expressed state government's confidence in the efficacy in providing all-year-round drainage maintenance for effective and efficient flood management in the state.