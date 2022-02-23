Nigeria: Delta Monarchs Restate Resolve to Promote Peace, Harmony

Asaba — Delta State traditional rulers have restated their resolve to promote peace and ethnic harmony in their respective kingdoms with a view to creating conducive atmosphere for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to finish strong in 2023.

The monarchs in a communique issued after the inaugural meeting of the newly reconstituted Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, which was held at the council's secretariat in Asaba, presided over by its Chairman, HRM Felix Mujakperuo Orhue 1, the Orodje of Okpe, said the council members would work in line the policies and programmes of government geared towards the overall development of the State.

Reading the five-point communique, the Orodje of Okpe who was flanked by the Ist Vice Chairman and Pere of Akugbene Mien, SP Luke Kalanama V111 and 2nd Vice Chairman and Obi of Ubullu Unor, Agbogidi Henry Kikachukwu 1, the chairman re-affirmed their irrevocable commitment to partner and support the Dr Ifeanyi Okowa's administration to improve the living conditions of the people.

The traditional rulers expressed satisfaction at the quality of monarchs appointed into the council.

Vanguard News Nigeria