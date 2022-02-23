Zimbabwe: MSU to Celebrate Uhuru With Film

The Midlands State University (MSU) film production house is shooting a feature film titled "Tsvakai" to be released in time for the Independence celebrations in April.

The feature film emanates from a short film of the same name that won the 2021 Zimbabwe International Film Festival Award.

The production cast is a combination of students, staff and community members in Mberengwa from a small village called Mutsime.

Brighton Munaku, a lecturer and film editor, features as Dambudzo, a student, Tafadzwa Mavhura plays the role of Tsvakai and the cast includes Sokululhe Mpofu (Rutendo) and Kudzanai Marudzi Dube as Tonde.

The upcoming feature film is centred on the theme of love, purpose and perseverance which the Second Republic is built upon, as it speaks about issues such as the Pfumvudza concept, unity and patriotism.

"Tsvakai" is a Midlands State University film production written by Godknows Chera and Given Mufori and was edited by Munaku and the cinematographer was Brandon Dambo at MSU in the Department of Media, Communication, Film and Theatre Arts.

The feature film is in response to President Mnangagwa's call to use film to portray a positive image of Zimbabwe and amplify its identity.

Chera grew up in the village, hence he felt that rural stories have not been told extensively from a villagers' perspective.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Chera said the film would be an eye opener.

"People must look forward to seeing the dynamic and complexity of life in general," he said. "What is important is to nurture new blood in the industry, hence our continual need for emerging talent."

Like any other creative industry affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of shooting days of the film were limited.

"Our cast and crew stay far away from each other, making it difficult to bring people together," said Chera. "But the cast is very supportive and passionate, they sacrificed their time and resources to make it work against all odds."

Sponsors of the film included Midlands State University, which is responding to the facets of Education 5.0.