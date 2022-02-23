Zimbabwe: Marry Mubaiwa Assault Case Date Set

THE trial of Marry Mubaiwa on allegations of assaulting her former domestic worker sometime in 2020 over issues relating to her children was yesterday set for early next month on three continuous days.

Mubaiwa's trial was supposed to kick-off yesterday at the Harare Magistrates' Court but was postponed to March 2 on a continuous roll after her lawyer Ms Beatrice Mtetwa indicated that she was not feeling well to stand trial.

Ms Mtetwa produced medical documents to prove that she was not feeling and asked the court to excuse her until March 2, when she expects to be fit to stand for her client.

Mubaiwa is alleged to have assaulted Delight Munyoro.

The State led by Mr George Manokore and Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa did not object to Mtetwa's request.

The two allege that on the January 28, 2020 at around midday, Munyoro went to Helenic Primary School in Borrowdale, Harare to collect Mubaiwa's son she sired with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

It is said that while Munyoro remained seated in the car the driver, Batsirai Furukiya, went to collect the child.The court heard that while Fukuriya was walking with the child going where the car was parked, Mubaiwa followed him.

Upon arrival at the car, Mubaiwa started accusing Munyoro of telling her children not to talk to her and quizzed her why she was doing so. Mubaiwa started shouting at her. Munyoro denied the accusation.

"Urimuroyi and handichengeterwe vana vangu nemuroyi" meaning you are a witch I cannot allow a witch to take care of my children."

Munyoro allegedly remained quiet while seated in the car. Mubaiwa then allegedly struck Munyoro once on her left cheek using the back side of her left hand leaving her with a cut on the left side of her mouth and one of her teeth shaking.