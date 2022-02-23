Zimbabwe: 100 Fans Offered Chance to Watch 'El Gran Derbi'

ZIMBABWEANS have been offered a chance to watch La Liga's "El Gran Derbi" between Real Betis and Sevilla at a watch party at the residence of Spanish Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Santiago Gomez Acebo, this Sunday.

La Liga Southern Africa managing director, Marcos Pelegrin, who is based in South Africa, is also scheduled to be part of the proceedings.

Relations between Zimbabwe and the Spanish La Liga have been growing since Real Betis launched their first African football nursery in this country two years ago.

The academy, which caters for all African countries, is now a hub for development and some of their products are expected to ultimately join the La Liga club.

And in a bid to further strengthen ties between Zimbabweans and the La Liga club, in particular, and that league in general, stakeholders have put in place initiatives, including the watch party on Sunday.

In a statement yesterday, Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe director, Gerald Sibanda, said tickets are available on a first come, first served basis.

"The high-flying La Liga Santander club have just opened the first Betis football school on the African continent in Harare as the club looks to broaden its reach across the globe.

"And football fans in Zimbabwe will get to cheer on their new-found heroes in Seville's passionate "El Gran Derbi" when La Liga hosts a watch party in Harare on Sunday 27 February for Betis' short trip across town to face their city arch-rivals FC Sevilla," read the statement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Seville derby is known as La Liga's "hottest game," given the passionate atmosphere and the fact that the sweltering city of Seville is Spain's hottest city and one of the hottest in Europe.

"Betis have had a fantastic La Liga season to date to surge into the UEFA Champions League places and to challenge Sevilla and Real Madrid at the top of the table.

And La Liga, the Betis Academy and the Spanish Embassy in Harare are giving some of Zimbabwe's most fanatical football fans the chance to be a part of the intensity of this fixture with the watch party at the Spanish Ambassador's residence in Harare."

Pelegrin said he was looking forward to the watch party.

"The launch of the Betis Academy is a fantastic milestone for La Liga and its clubs in Southern Africa and will give many young footballers and all Zimbabweans the chance to learn more about and associate closely with Real Betis. The watch party will also be a great chance for passionate Harare football fans to experience the "El Gran Derbi" in a festive, fantastic atmosphere. It is an event we are really looking forward to as we bring La Liga closer to African football fans," said Pelegrin.