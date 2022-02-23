South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Admits Water is Contaminated

22 February 2022
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Joseph Chirume

Following weeks of complaints by residents about the quality of tap water, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality this week conceded that the water may in fact be contaminated. In an urgent statement this week, the City urged residents to boil their water before consumption.

The City said that a recent test showed deterioration in the water quality. "The current drought facing the City, with the resultant low dam levels and fluctuating reservoir levels, is one of the major contributing factors," the City said. It stated that tests revealed that certain microbiological limits had been exceeded.

"The Municipality urges consumers to boil their water before drinking or cooking, until further notice," the City said in the statement on Monday.

For weeks, the City's message to residents has been that the water was safe to drink despite being discoloured.

In a statement on 25 January, the City said, "We are aware of numerous reports of discoloured water across the metro. Mineral deposits build up inside water infrastructure over time ... The quality of potable water supply is regularly monitored, and all tap water has been disinfected to ensure that it is safe to drink. Should your water discoloration be of concern, we suggest you boil it for drinking purposes."

Missionvale resident Hilda King told GroundUp she fell ill last month after drinking the discoloured water from a public tap in Mackays Ground informal settlement. "I immediately experienced stomach pains that developed into diarrhoea. I can't rule out a major disease outbreak here if the water is not treated," she said.

King said not everyone could afford to buy bottled water and there were costs involved in boiling water, like buying paraffin.

Another resident of Mackays Ground, who asked not be named, said that the water looked "cloudy and milky with objects that resembled bubbles".

A resident from Salt Pan in Missionvale said, "The water smells like grease. I'm afraid to drink it. I have resorted to buying water but it's taking a toll on my finances."

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki did not respond to questions about how the municipality is assisting poor families that can't afford to buy electricity or paraffin to boil the water.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X