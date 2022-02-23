Zimbabwe: Dzikira Pens Motivational Book

Local author and entrepreneur Zeb Tsikira will tomorrow launch a new book titled "All or Nothing: The Zeb Tsikira Story" chronicling how he became a millionaire.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, Tsikira said the book sought to motivate people to work hard.

"In this book, I am sharing my life story," he said. "I am tracing my life story and humble beginnings in Zimbabwe all the way to my breakthrough abroad. Captivating fast paced and filled with some previously unshared experiences.

"I am presenting a practical colourful account that is incredible without being larger than life."

Tsikira said the book encouraged people to follow and work hard so that they could realise their goals.

"Follow the footsteps, upsets and triumphs in a story that took me to the other side of the world to redefine the underdog immigrants narrative," he said.

"Armed with a conviction that I was destined for better things, I defied the odds to become the epitome of the new school of thought leaders.

"I have presented my thoughts on building a generational wealth and rising from the ashes of despair to being a hope as well as being an example for other entrepreneurs."

Tsikira said the book showed how he "became a millionaire, serial entrepreneur and real estate mogul".

"Many people over the years have been asking me one common question; How did you do it?

"Hence, I have decided to answer that question in my book and make it accessible to everyone.

"I also wrote the book to motivate people, I want them to know that your situation is temporary, life can change any time and you just have to be ready to grab an opportunity when it reveals itself."

The book will be available globally and also on Amazon, among other sites.

"The book will be also available in Bulawayo and Harare. I am also going to take the book to people through various online platforms."

Tsikira, who is also a music producer, is expected to drop a song titled "Promise from Kae Chaps" to complement the book.