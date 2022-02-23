Zimbabwe: Illegal Dumpsite At Council Premises

23 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)

Blessings Chidakwa and Vongai Chinjeke

Illegal dumpsites are mushrooming in Harare's residential and business areas including the local authority's Remembrance Drive offices, a clear sign the opposition is incapacitated to run the affairs of the city.

The Herald crew yesterday visited the Remembrance Drive offices where they were welcomed by a heap of uncollected garbage.

There was a female security guard seated next to a heap of stashed plastic bins, a drum, a tyre among other litter scattered along the road heading to the offices.

At Kamfinsa shopping centre there was also garbage with two men wearing orange council overalls offloading two bins. Also the rubbish was being burned posing a serious health and environmental hazard. In Warren Park several illegal dumpsites are now a common feature among them near 27th Crescent where illegal drug dealers are dumping containers of broncleer. This was almost a similar situation across the city where rubbish was being dumped on street corners, open spaces and in graveyards.

Combined Harare Residents Association programmes manager Mr Reuben Akili said service delivery in general has been lagging behind.

"Over the past month there has been a serious decline in terms of service delivery. As residents we need to pay for services rendered not being coerced to paying for services which we are not receiving," he said.

Harare Residents Trust director Mr Precious Shumba said residents were disgruntled by the poor service being offered by the council. "Corruption by officials and councillors is affecting service delivery more than anything else," he said.

Harare City Council spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme yesterday said they were collecting garbage across the city.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X