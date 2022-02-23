Zimbabwe: ZEC Engages Youths, Women

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) commemorated National Youth Day by interfacing with youths across the country to bolster voter registration awareness campaigns.

ZEC, through the Research and Development Department which falls under the Knowledge Management and Communication, is engaging the youths from political divide for a smooth electoral process in the one-week long process.

Speaking at Zvipani business centre where ZEC partnered Zimpapers' radio station, Nyaminyami FM, the department's director, Dr Antony Chikutsa said statistics have shown that youths were reluctantly taking part in the electoral processes. "Our department conducts research on how we can enhance electoral processes progress, and involvement of youths and women in politics.

"Here in Hurungwe, we are encouraging youths to participate in electoral process through registration. We are also encouraging them to take an active role in politics where they can also be voted into position of power," he said.

Dr Chikutsa added that Zimbabwe's socio-economic development required participation of everyone hence involvement of every citizen through the theme: "Let's build today and tomorrow through participation."

He said ZEC had involved various radio stations across the nation to enhance coverage.

"We have other teams in Manicaland where they are teaming up with Diamond FM; in Gweru we partnered 98.4 FM and Radio Zimbabwe broadcasting in Tsholotsho."

The awareness campaigns are also educating women on proportional representations ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.

Last week, ZEC partnered with Women Coalition of Zimbabwe (Wicoz) to enhance electoral process understanding in women with over 100 women in Makonde district participating.

ZEC Makonde district commissioner, Mr Shepherd Kawocha encouraged women to participate in politics and register to vote in the March-26 by-election and 2023 harmonised elections.

The electoral commission has also invited private voluntary organisations and trusts to conduct voter education for by elections. The organisations who would have completed Agreement Forms, are allowed to use your own voter education materials, after approval by ZEC, as provided for in the Law, Section 40B (b) and (c), and Section 40 C (2) (a) and (b) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13).

"Voter Education (VE) materials can be obtained from the Provincial Elections Officer (PEO), District Elections Officer (DEO)'s offices or ZEC head office in soft copies for your reproduction. You can also opt to use ZEC-produced hard copies. Your organization is to bear all costs involved in the exercise except costs relating to ZEC supervision," said ZEC chief elections officer, Mr Utloile Silaigwana in a letter dated, 22 January 2022.