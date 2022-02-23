Kenya: Meteorological Department Forecasts a Peak in Rainfall Across the Country

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a forecast for enhanced rainfall over the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, Central and South Rift Valley, the Northwest, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley (including Nairobi County) and the Southeastern lowlands.

The forecast for March-April-May (MAM) 2022 "Long-Rains" Season also predicted near average rainfall over Northeastern and the Coastal regions.

The peak of the rains is expected to be in the month of April for most regions except over the Coastal Strip where the peak is expected during the month of May.

The Met department further cautioned that some areas will likely experience rainfall above the long-term average amounts (above normal) for the season.

They include Siaya, Kisumu, Kisii, Uasin Gishu, West Pokot, Laikipia, Nakuru, Narok, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma and Busia.

A review of the performance of the October-November-December 2021 Rainfall Season indicated that several parts of the country received below average rainfall (< less than 75 per cent of their Long-Term Mean).

The start of the seasonal rains (onset), delayed over most parts of the country apart from a few areas over the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, Central and South Rift Valley.

The distribution of the short rains was uneven spatially across the country and the temporal distribution was poor.

The season was characterized by pro-longed dry spells during the first half and isolated heavy storms during the second half of the season.