Namibia: Eveleen Heads Overseas

Eveleen Kejarukua is elated at realising her dream of playing cricket abroad. The 28-year-old secured a five month deal to turn out for East Huntspill Cricket Club in Somerset in south west England.

Her signing is in line with a raft of upgrades taking effect at the club in a bid to promote women's cricket.

The move is the culmination of a lifelong ambition for the Gobabis native.

"Since I started playing cricket and watching it on television, I have always dreamt of playing big cricket overseas. I promised myself that I would work hard and make it reality," Kejarukua said in an interview with The Namibian Sport yesterday.

Restarted in its current form in 1977, the club dates back to 1866 when it was known as the Huntspill Cricket Club.

The club believes Kejarukua will bolster its squad for the season ahead. She leaves for Somerset on 28 April to report for duty from 1 May until 4 September.

Adjusting to a new environment and culture far from home adds to the allure of her new adventure, Kejarukua says.

"I love a challenge and yes, I'm ready for this one. I was once told that no matter how hard things get, one should always fight hard to achieve their dream. Otherwise, if it was that easy everyone would have made it," the determined player said.

"My expectations are to do my basics right and have a great season."

Kejarukua was recruited through a cricket exchange programme for clubs looking for international players.

She applied in the last week of January and got an offer a few days thereafter, Kejarukua said of her route from modest Zebra Cricket Club in Windhoek to England.

"The feedback I received from them was great. They mentioned that based on my qualifications I was well suited. So, they asked for my CV and videos of my cricket games which I sent to them. On 19 February 2022, they made an official announcement that I will be playing for their club this season," Kejarukua detailed.

A successful spell in England for Kejarukua may spark a revolution for the women's game in Namibia, with more players likely to make the move abroad.

"Cricket Namibia would like to wish Eveleen all the best in her new venture," said Cricket Namibia marketing manager, Natalia Nauyoma.