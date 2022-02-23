Nigeria/Morocco: Morocco 2022 - Waldrum Assures of Good Result in Second Leg Against Cote d'Ivoire

23 February 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwaferanmi Omoniyi

The Super Falcons are in Cote d'Ivoire seeking a ticket to their 12th Nations Cup appearance

Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum is optimistic about his side getting a good result against the Lady Elephant of Cote d'Ivoire on Wednesday in the second leg match of their Africa Women Cup of Nations qualifier.

The Falcons beat the high-scoring Ivorian side 2-0 in the first leg last Friday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium with Ifeoma Omounu's brace and they will seek to complete the work with a positive result in Abidjan.

According to Waldrum, the players are well prepared for the game.

"They want to be physical, they want to foul, they want to disrupt the game, they want to go round and cry. They want to disrupt what we do but I think we can certainly prepare our players not to let that stuff affect them."

The Super Falcons suffered a blow before the first leg with the injury to talismanic captain Asisat Oshoala during the training session of the team, but Waldrum is optimistic his team will score goals on Wednesday.

"I think we have to go into that place on the front foot, I don't think we can't go in there and sit back and try to hold the two-goal lead we have. We understand that if we go there and get a goal, it makes it very difficult for them. So there will be an approach, we go after the win in the Ivory Coast."

Meanwhile, Ayo Omidiran, the Chairman NFF women's football development committee, is optimistic just as Waldrum is about Wednesday's outcome.

She wrote on her Twitter handle after the Super Falcons final training on Tuesday, saying: "The @NGSuper_Falcons are ready to fly. Bring on the lady elephants. #SoarSuperFalcons

The Super Falcons need just a draw to qualify for the 12th African Women Nations Cup tournament scheduled for Morocco in July.

