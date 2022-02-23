Nigeria: Cricket - 12-Year-Old MVP Hopes to Represent Nigeria Internationally

Zakaria was afraid to compete in the championship but ended up as the MVP

Jamiu Zakaria, a 12-year-old cricketer, on Tuesday, said he is optimistic that he will represent the country in international events very soon.

Zakaria, who hails from Chanchaga Local Government Area of Niger State, won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award in the just-concluded North-Central under 17 Cricket Championship in Abuja.

In an interview, Zakaria told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna that: "I am just 12 years old, so I was afraid of competing in the championship with the calibre of players I met. Following my fears, I told my coach that I can not make it.

"However, my coach, Sabo Marafa, persuaded me to compete, assuring me that I will make it. I was surprised that I became the most valuable player of the championship and finished fourth in the male event."

He said the tournament had encouraged him to train hard to exceed his current performance level in order to represent the country in international events.

"I didn't know that I will end up as the most valuable player and also finish fourth in the male event.

"This means that with more efforts. I will represent my country one day," he said.

Jamiu, who is the youngest player in the Nigeria Cricket Federation family, thanked his coach for giving him the opportunity.

Similarly, Kafilat Kolawole, 16, who won the best bowler of the series and finished third with a bronze medal, promised to train harder in order to move higher.

The coach of the two award winners, Marafa, expressed joy at the performance of the players and promised to train vigorously with them for better performances.

"You know we just started, I promise you that we will go far with this kind of performance," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the duo of Zakaria and Kolawole is from the Niger Cricket Club but represented the North-Central states of Niger, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi, Plateau, and Abuja in the just-concluded championship.

The championship, which was held in Abuja, took place from February 15 to February 20.

NAN