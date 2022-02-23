Kenya: I Will Not Surrender My Guns, I Have a Court Order, Wanjigi Insists

Nairobi — Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has dismissed a directive by the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti that he surrenders eleven illegal firearms in his possession.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Wanjigi stated that the court had cleared him following an order that the weapons were legally his.

“The High court pronounced itself on the matter in 2019 and declared that my ammunitions were legal.I cannot answer to Interior CS Matiangi after the court pronounced itself on the matter. High court quashed the charges against me after finding the case pressed against was done out of bad motives ,”said Wanjigi.

The businessman-cum-politician questioned why Kinoti decided to issue summons against him days to the much-anticipated National Delegates Convention slated for Friday and Saturday this week.

Wanjigi claimed that the move by the DCI was politically instigated and aimed at interfering with his political ambitions to run as the presidential flagbearer for ODM party.

“The latest summon and orders issued are very curious. They coincide with ODM party National Delegates Conference. Odinga in cohort with President Kenyatta want to stop my presidential bid by any means. Evidence is out and I won’t be cowed,” he said.

Wanjigi accuses Kinoti of being the political tool out to frustrate him in the quest to extinguish his fundamental rights saying he will not surrender to this abuse.

He termed the DCI as a convict and a fugitive of the law for failing to obey orders calling for his arrest in November 2021.

“I want to reiterate that the DCI George Kinoti is but a poodle in political game. He is a convict and fugitive of the law. He is an embodiment of impunity and abuse of police power,” noted Wanjigi.

On Monday, the DCI gave Wanjigi 72 hours to surrender 11 firearms and 485 ammunitions he is holding illegally failure to which he will be arrested.

In a letter to Wanjigi, the DCI agency said that their investigations had established that is in possession of firearms and ammunitions that are deemed to be illegally held.

“This criminal investigation has established that you hold 10 (10) Firearms of different makes and description as described below and which act of possession is in contravention of the Law as on 5th December 2018 the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government Dr. Fred Matiangi gave a Moratorium for Mandatory Vetting of Civilian Firearms Holders,” said Kuria Obadiah a Superintendent of Police attached to the DCI’s serious Crime Unit.

“Since then, there has been no indication or evidence of you having attended the said Mandatory Vetting as required by the Cabinet Secretary,” he added.

Some of the firearms that Wanjigi is supposed to surrender include a Glock, Ceska pistol, Shot gun, Glock 19, CQ and a Gilboa. The DCI further said that Wanjigi had refused to appear before the Firearm Licensing Board for vetting on November 26 last year.

“On January 17, while officers of this Directorate were conducting Investigations into a Land matter and in which you were a person of interest, they encountered an illegally armed person within the compound of Kwacha Group of Companies where you were holed up. The said person disclosed that you had armed him as your bodyguard,’ the agency said.

The DCI further said that they later established that the said person is an ex-GSU officer previously attached to the elite RECCE Company.

“The establishment of the fact that the Officer is an ex-GSU is an indication of a high-level scheme that you have congregated highly trained persons in the use of firearms for ulterior motives,” the DCI added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The DCI said that Wanjigi is required to surrender the firearms and ammunition as a matter of national security arguing that he does not hold any Firearm certificate.

“The Firearms and Ammunitions whereabouts are unknown and could be in the hands of Criminal Gangs as demonstrated by the arming of an ex-GSU officer inside the premises of a Company you fully control,” the agency stated.

The Kinoti-led agency further argued that the illegal holding of firearms and ammunition particularly at “this time of heightened political activity could be used to commit a myriad of offences including but not limited to maiming and or killing of innocent persons or opponents.”